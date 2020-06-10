Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jio-FB platform approach can open digital ecosystem, market worth USD 2 trillion by 2025: Report

Jio-Facebook's platform approach can unlock India's digital ecosystem and address a large market that may potentially be USD 2 trillion (around Rs 151 lakh crore) by 2025, across commerce, payments and content, Bernstein said in a report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:08 IST
Jio-FB platform approach can open digital ecosystem, market worth USD 2 trillion by 2025: Report

Jio-Facebook's platform approach can unlock India's digital ecosystem and address a large market that may potentially be USD 2 trillion (around Rs 151 lakh crore) by 2025, across commerce, payments and content, Bernstein said in a report. Customer behaviour will see permanent shifts to higher digital adoption in e-commerce/online grocery, digital payments and digital content from COVID, it said.

"Reliance Industries and Facebook are building an ecosystem (10 key services) each big enough to provide important and discrete services to the consumer. The core services of the platform are retail/commerce (USD 1.3 trillion), payments (USD 700 billion), content / advertising /others (USD 70 billion) with an overall potential addressable market of USD 2 trillion plus by 2025," Bernstein said. A platform approach can unlock the digital ecosystem, as India has the second largest internet users (600 million plus), fastest growing ecommerce (30 per cent annual growth), second largest smartphone users (700 million plus), deep payments network (1.5 billion transactions per month). "Platform business models have had success in China. For Alibaba, e-commerce (63 per cent share) helps fully capture the digital advertising market (33 per cent share) and digital payments (50 per cent share). RIL and FB could capture a large market share across services (commerce, payments, content and advertising)," the report said.

Jio and WhatsApp will have access to over 500 million customers in India. "Monetisation for e-commerce could start with a low take rate and expand over time...Digital advertisement is another large opportunity across the platform (OTT, Commerce, others). Payments could be a game changer with WhatsApp Pay integrated with JioMart," the brokerage said. It said e-commerce/online grocery, digital payments and digital content "will be net beneficiary from COVID", and added that customer behaviour will see a permanent shift towards higher digital adoption across these categories and benefit the Jio/FB digital platform.

In April this year, Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion to buy 9.99 per cent stake in the firm that houses Reliance Jio. This deal will help billionaire Mukesh Ambani create an e-commerce giant that could rival Amazon and Walmart by linking local kirana stores and consumers over the highly popular chat service WhatsApp. Experts believe that the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the technology sector in India will give the US social-networking giant a broader foothold in its biggest global market.

In fact, over the past few weeks, Jio Platforms has raised a staggering Rs 97,885.65 crore from marquee technology investors including Facebook, KKR, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), and Mubadala..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...

ShopClues to add 'Made in India' badge to showcase locally made products

E-commerce platform ShopClues is adding Made in India badges on products that have been produced in the country as part of its Vocal for Local efforts. The online marketplace has also launched Atmanirbhar section on its platform that will i...

TEXT-Full text of Philonise Floyd's statement to U.S. Congress

Here is the text of the prepared testimony to a U.S. congressional hearing on Wednesday of Philonise Floyd, whose brother George Floyds death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice Chairm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020