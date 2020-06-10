IndiGo repatriated 666 Indians from Middle East on four chartered flights

IndiGo on Wednesday said it repatriated 666 Indians from the middle-eastern countries of Qatar and the UAE through four chartered flights. "The IndiGo flight 6E 9076 transferred 210 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E 9431 transported 168 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E 9438 transferred 168 passengers from Doha to Kolkata and flight 6E 9245 carried 120 passengers from Dubai to Lucknow on Tuesday," the airline said. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, after a gap of two months, domestic passenger flights began in India from May 25.