Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar duties.In a statement, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was initiating the inquiries in response to requests from the Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood, which represents an array of U.S. plywood makers in North Carolina and Oregon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 01:30 IST
U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar duties.

In a statement, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was initiating inquiries in response to requests from the Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood, which represents an array of U.S. plywood makers in North Carolina and Oregon. If the probe shows Vietnamese producers are circumventing existing antidumping or countervailing duties, Commerce said it would instruct U.S. Customs officials to begin collecting cash deposits on plywood from Vietnam.

The U.S. International Trade Commission in December 2017 found that hardwood plywood imports from China, which are used in wall panels, kitchen cabinets, table and desktops and flooring, harm U.S. producers, locking in U.S. duties on the imports for five years. The Commerce Department had imposed an anti-dumping duty of 183.6% and anti-subsidy duties ranging up to 194.9% on Chinese imports of hardwood plywood after finding they were being subsidized and dumped in U.S. markets. At the time, it said the imports from China totaled $1.12 billion.

The coalition of U.S. manufacturers asked the Commerce Department to investigate in February, accusing Chinese producers and exporters of hardwood plywood of seeking to avoid paying trade duties through a variety of means, including transshipment through Vietnam.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

Frozen 3 may not have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting on it. Frozen 2 was released in November 2019 and its success paved the way to the creation of another movie.Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the ...

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

Los Angeles County to allow movie and TV production to resume

Los Angeles County officials said on Wednesday that movie and TV production can resume on Friday, but movie theaters must remain closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.California state officials said earlier this week that movie theater...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020