Brazil government council approves plan to complete Angra 3 nuclear power plant

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:42 IST
Brazil's Investment Partnership Program (PPI) council on Wednesday approved a plan to complete the Angra 3 nuclear power plant with a minority partner joining Eletronuclear, the Eletrobras subsidiary that manages the country’s two nuclear reactors.

PPI special secretary Martha Seillier also said the government expects the capitalization of state-run power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA will occur in 2021 under a law to be passed this year. Approval of the privatization of Brazil's largest utility known as Eletrobras has been held up in Congress.

