Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Infratel's crucial board meet postponed

The crucial board meeting of Bharti Infratel scheduled for Thursday to take a final decision on the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers has been postponed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:40 IST
Bharti Infratel's crucial board meet postponed
Bharti Infratel has presence in all 22 telecom circles.. Image Credit: ANI

The crucial board meeting of Bharti Infratel scheduled for Thursday to take a final decision on the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers has been postponed. "Certain inputs that would have been required by the board for it to deliberate and take a final decision have been delayed given the current environment," Bharti Infratel said in a statement.

"In view of the same, the said board meeting has been rescheduled for a later date but definitely on or before the current long stop date of June 24, 2020," it said. Bharti Infratel owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. The company's consolidated portfolio of over 92,000 telecom towers, which includes over 40,000 of its own towers and the balance from its 42 per cent equity interest in Indus Towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles.

Indus Towers is co-owned by Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Group Plc and Vodafone Idea Ltd with the first two holding 42 per cent each. Vodafone Idea owns 11.15 per cent while the remaining 4.85 per cent is with the private equity firm Providence. The merger deal announced in April 2018 got the crucial clearance for foreign direct investment in February.

After Vodafone Idea's exit, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Plc are expected to hold 37.2 per cent and 29.4 per cent respectively in the merged entity. The decision to implement the deal will take into account the impact of current adjusted gross revenue (AGR) crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries RIL in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the companys regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares ...

Indian Hotels Company shares drop 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday tanked nearly 8 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. It declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30 on BSE and...

LeBron James creates group to protect voting rights of African-Americans in US

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States. This decision comes as there is widespread fury in the...

SC asks Maharashtra govt to file reply on plea seeking NIA probe in Palghar lynching case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Maharashtra government and other respondents to file their response on a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA in the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020