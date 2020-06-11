Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs disburse Rs 12,201-cr loan to MSMEs under emergency credit line scheme

"As of 9 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 12,200.65 crore have been disbursed," Sitharaman said in a tweet.Business units of Tamil Nadu have got highest cumulative sanction of Rs 2,637 crore from banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 1,727 crore at the end of June 9.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:40 IST
PSBs disburse Rs 12,201-cr loan to MSMEs under emergency credit line scheme

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 12,200.65 crore till June 9, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS for the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector starting June 1.

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Self-Reliant India Mission package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. "As of 9 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 12,200.65 crore have been disbursed," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

Business units of Tamil Nadu have got highest cumulative sanction of Rs 2,637 crore from banks, while disbursement was to the tune of Rs 1,727 crore at the end of June 9. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with a sanction of Rs 2,547 crore, with disbursement of Rs 1,225 crore.

Bank wise, as per the table provided in the tweet, indicated market leader State Bank of India (SBI) has sanctioned Rs 13,363 crore, while disbursement was nearly half at Rs 7,517 crore at the end of June 9. It is followed by third largest lender Bank of Baroda with a sanction of Rs 1,893 crore, but disbursement was at Rs 526 crore.

Union Bank of India had better disbursement rate as against sanction of Rs 1,842 crore, the Mumbai-based lender has disbursed Rs 794 crore. The second largest lender Punjab National Bank was somewhat a laggard, as per the data, with the cumulative sanction of Rs 1,772 crore but the disbursement was nearly one-third at Rs 656 crore at the end of June 9.

On May 21, the Cabinet had approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector. Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers, in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility.

For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years. The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions to increase access and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by giving them 100 per cent guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers. All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, ie, regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore, would be eligible for GECL funding under the scheme. PTI DP DRR DRR

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries RIL in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the companys regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares ...

Indian Hotels Company shares drop 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Thursday tanked nearly 8 per cent in early trade after the company reported a 37.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. It declined 7 per cent to Rs 86.30 on BSE and...

LeBron James creates group to protect voting rights of African-Americans in US

NBA legend LeBron James and a group of prominent black athletes and entertainers will be creating a new group to protect the voting rights of the African-Americans in the United States. This decision comes as there is widespread fury in the...

SC asks Maharashtra govt to file reply on plea seeking NIA probe in Palghar lynching case

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Maharashtra government and other respondents to file their response on a petition seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency NIA in the Palghar mob lynching incident. A bench headed by Justice A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020