IDBI Bank's board approves appointment of Anshuman Sharma as govt nominee director

"The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Anshuman Sharma, Director, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, as government nominee director on the board of IDBI Bank Limited w.e.f. June 11, 2020 and until further orders," the bank said in a regulatory filing.IDBI Bank is now being categorised as a private sector lender after majority stake acquisition by LIC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:39 IST
IDBI Bank on Thursday said its board has approved the appointment of Anshuman Sharma as government nominee director with effect from June 11, 2020. "The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Anshuman Sharma, Director, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, as government nominee director on the board of IDBI Bank Limited w.e.f. June 11, 2020 and until further orders," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank is now being categorised as a private sector lender after majority stake acquisition by LIC. In January 2019, the insurance behemoth had completed acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in the then public sector IDBI Bank, making it the lender's majority shareholder.

Sharma is an IRS officer and has held positions in tax assessment, investigation, administration and transfer pricing. Currently, he is looking after insurance and pension reforms portfolio in the finance ministry.

He has served on the board of State Bank of Travancore, Allahabad Bank, IFCI Ltd and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). He is currently serving on the board of IDFC Ltd.

