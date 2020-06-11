Coal India workers observe 'black day', shout slogans against govt's 'wrong policies'

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:54 IST
Coal India workers observed Thursday as "Black Day" on the call of central trade unions and shouted slogans against the "wrong policies" of the Centre, the Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, affiliated to the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, said. A day before, Coal India (CIL) trade unions held a "peaceful protest" against the government decisions on commercial mining, amendment of labour laws, rights of workers, among others. "In continuation of dharna and procession held on June 10, 2020, on the call of central trade unions namely Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU, the coal workers observed today... as 'black day' and the workers with black badge shouted slogans against the wrong policies of central government...," Nathulal Pandey, president of the Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, said.

The trade unions of Coal India are against the Centre's decision to allow commercialisation of coal, plans to carve out its subsidiary Central Mine Planning and Design Institute, etc. As per information received from all the subsidiaries of Coal India, the workers observed 'black day' at all entrances of mines while attending duty, he said.

"Even though the auction of commercial mining of coal blocks proposed on June 11, 2020 was postponed, but the central government is adamant for auction and as per the information received, it is proposed on June 18, 2020. It shows that the central government is behaving like dictators and wants to suppress the voice of workers," Pandey said. "It is the time to show the solidarity of trade unions and hope the central leadership of all central trade unions will think over the current scenario to take effective steps to oppose the government from curtailing the rights of workers," he added.

