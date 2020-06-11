Left Menu
Arvind announces launch of revolutionary anti-viral fabrics under its Intellifabrix brand

While fabrics have been usually associated with fashion, as the world faces the COVID-19 crisis, there is an urgent need for antiviral fabrics in our daily lives. Arvind Limited, India's leading textile-to-retail conglomerate today announced launch of anti-viral textile technology for the first time in India under its brand "Intellifabrix".

Arvind announces launch of revolutionary anti-viral fabrics under its Intellifabrix brand
Arvind Ltd launched revolutionary anti-viral fabrics under its "Intellifabrix" brand powered by HeiQ Viroblock. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While fabrics have been usually associated with fashion, as the world faces the COVID-19 crisis, there is an urgent need for antiviral fabrics in our daily lives. Arvind Limited, India's leading textile-to-retail conglomerate today announced launch of anti-viral textile technology for the first time in India under its brand "Intellifabrix". Arvind has partnered with Swiss Textile Innovation leader HeiQ Materials AG in association with Taiwanese Specialty chemical major M/S Jintex Corporation to introduce this revolutionary anti-virus technology in India.

Research shows that viruses and bacteria, can remain active on textile surfaces for up to two days. Garments treated with HeiQ Viroblock actively inhibit viruses and kill them upon contact, helping to minimize the potential for re-transmission of pathogens through clothing. "The world is facing an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19. In this context, we are committed to keep our customers safe and that is why we have tied up with HeiQ to bring its revolutionary Viroblock technology to India. We are excited with this partnership and in a very short period of time we will introduce into the Indian market fabrics that will provide best-in-class viral protection and are fashionable at the same time," said Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Limited, while announcing the launch of the anti-viral fabrics under INTELLIFABRIX. HeiQ Viroblock is one of the most advanced global antiviral products created by HeiQ, a Swiss textile innovator. HeiQ Viroblock significantly enhances the antiviral log reduction and reduces viral infectivity by 99.99 per cent and is one of the first textile technologies in the world to claim such efficacy on SARS-CoV-2. HeiQ Viroblock has been designed to stay active on treated garments for 30 gentle domestic washes, ensuring safety for the consumer that lasts for a good part of the garment's life. "HeiQ Viroblock is a special combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has been proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E & SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19, with 99.99 per cent reduction of virus in 30 minutes. It is a safe, hypoallergenic and patent-pending technology. We are pleased to partner with Innovative Brand 'Arvind' in India to offer this technology across their range of products," said Carlo Centonze, CEO, HeiQ Group, while talking about the partnership.

Innovation is one of the key pillars of Arvind's growth and success. From innovation in fibre to sustainability in fashion, Arvind has been revolutionizing the fashion industry and powering high-fashion brands across the world with continuous innovative offerings. Arvind has led the battle against COVID-19 by manufacturing PPE suits and masks using its rich technical textiles knowledge, and now the company is happy to bring this breakthrough innovation of anti-viral fabrics under the INTELLIFABRIX brand to the Indian market.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

