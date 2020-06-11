Left Menu
Development News Edition

AOP to host Mozambique Gas & Power on 8-9 March 2021

AOP will work with all actors in the Mozambican gas and power sectors, across government and private sector, to define opportunities and help new and existing investors make headway in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:50 IST
AOP to host Mozambique Gas & Power on 8-9 March 2021
Workshops, training and certification programs for local businesses and entrepreneurs will be a vital component of the event and will be held on March 10. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Africa Oil & Power (AOP), Africa's energy investment platform, is proud to announce that it will host the first-ever Mozambique Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition, on 8-9 March 2021, in Maputo.

Under the theme 'Leveraging LNG: Building A Prosperous Mozambique' Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 will focus on investment, downstream diversification, local capacity building and SMEs, and empowering women through the global Equalby30 initiative, as well as how to mitigate the challenges ahead, as the nation aims to be one of the top ten LNG producers worldwide. The event will be held in partnership with the African Energy Chamber and Attitude HR.

"At AOP we strive to tell the African energy story and attract investment into the energy sector. We have gathered industry leaders in African countries like South Sudan, Angola, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea, and in 2021 we will bring global investors and policymakers in oil and gas and power to Mozambique. This endeavour requires close cooperation and coordination among local businesses, national governments, financial institutions, international energy firms, international energy agencies and industrial players. It is imperative that this broad range of players find a reliable and frequent forum for meeting, discussing, innovating and closing deals," says James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.

Workshops, training and certification programs for local businesses and entrepreneurs will be a vital component of the event and will be held on March 10. AOP will work with all actors in the Mozambican gas and power sectors, across government and private sector, to define opportunities and help new and existing investors make headway in the market.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Finally' say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

Telangana requisitions 60 COVID-19 isolation coaches from railways, Delhi asks for 10

New Delhi, Jun 11 PTI After languishing for almost two months, the Railways isolation coaches have finally found takers -- Telangana which has requisitioned 60 of these coaches and Delhi which has asked for 10 such coachesThe coaches can be...

"Finally" say activists as Swiss same-sex marriage bill advances

Switzerlands lower house of parliament approved draft legislation on Thursday to let same-sex couples marry in a country that has lagged other parts of western Europe in gay rights.Despite opposition from conservatives, legislators also vot...

India Post-CR service delivers ventilators 800 km away

India Post Railway Parcel Service IPRPS, a joint venture of the Central Railway and India Post in Maharashtra, has delivered two ventilators to a hospital in Thane from Nagpur within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. The service, availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020