Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:56 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday. In an e-mail to travel agents on Thursday, the full-service carrier said it will also take bookings for June 14 and June 15 on the two flights going to Singapore to ferry Indians back. "We are happy to participate in the government's Vande Bharat Mission with our repatriation flights from Singapore to Delhi and onwards to Amritsar scheduled on 14 and 15 June 2020," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, in a press statement. While scheduled domestic passenger flight services in India resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

The two aircraft Vistara will deploy under the mission will reach Singapore from Kolkata and Delhi and the airline has decided to sell their seats. The aircraft on June 14 will be going from Kolkata to Singapore, and the airline is selling seats on this outbound flight. Also, its aircraft on June 15 will be going from Delhi to Singapore, and the airline is taking bookings for this outbound flight too.

However, bookings on outbound flights cannot be done on the airline's website. The passenger will have to send his or her details to the airline on a particular e-mail id and only when the carrier is satisfied that he or she is eligible to enter Singapore, a ticket will be booked on the outbound flight. The Singapore government had said on March 23 that it will only allow its citizens, permanent residents, work visa-holders, long-term visa holders and their dependents to enter the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Bookings on Vistara's Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar repatriation flights are being done through the Indian High Commission in Singapore, as per the procedures set under the Vande Bharat Mission. Under the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad. The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began. Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country. Air India and other private carriers will operate more than 300 flights to regions and countries like Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SBI set to raise Rs 1,523 cr via stake sale in SBI Life; board yet to decide on fundraising

State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, will divest over 2 per cent stake for at least Rs 1,522.50 crore in its subsidiary SBI Life to comply with the minimum public shareholding MPS norms, and will also decide on raising long...

Cong seeks guv's intervention into 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19

Alleging large-scale corruption in the purchase of medical kits for COVID-19 in Odisha, the Congress on Thursday sought Governor Ganeshi Lals intervention for an impartial and thorough probe into the mega scam, a charge strongly refuted as ...

Map uses satellite data to show global air pollution levels

The European Space Agency is publicly releasing satellite measurements that show up-to-date levels of air pollution around the world. The agency said Thursday that the new online map reveals concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, a reddish-bro...

Serbian leader relaxed after 25,000 go to match as lockdown eases

Serbias president on Thursday defended authorities who allowed 25,000 fans to attend a cup tie between Belgrades leading soccer clubs as Serbias coronavirus restrictions ease.The game, in which Partizan beat Red Star 1-0 in front of a custo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020