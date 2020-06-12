Left Menu
US STOCKS-Wall Street plunges to close with biggest one-day loss since mid-March

At the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve released its first pandemic-era economic outlook, after which Chair Jerome Powell warned of a "long road" to recovery. "The Fed keeping rates steady through 2022 could give investors the impression that the Fed may be more concerned about the pace of economic recovery than originally anticipated," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 01:30 IST
Wall Street plummeted on Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. All three major U.S. stock indexes were down about 5%, posting their worst day since mid-March, when markets were sent into freefall by the abrupt economic lockdowns put in place to contain the pandemic. The Nasdaq snapped a three-day streak of record closing highs.

The sell-off was broad, with all 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 falling 3% or more. "There's really no buy point," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "It's pretty much selling all the way through."

Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York, agreed. "Everything's for sale," Ghriskey added. "There's fear we're near a top."

Deaths of Americans from COVID-19 could reach 200,000 in September, a grim result of the United States' economic re-opening before getting growth of new cases down to a controllable level, according to a leading health expert.

"The Fed keeping rates steady through 2022 could give investors the impression that the Fed may be more concerned about the pace of economic recovery than originally anticipated," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. Economic data appeared to back up the Fed's gloomy economic projections, with jobless claims still more than double their peak during the Great Recession and continuing claims at an astoundingly high 20.9 million.

A year-on-year drop in core producer prices also reflected the central bank's disinflationary concerns. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.88% to end at 25,132.25 points, while the S&P 500 lost 5.87% to 3,002.97.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.19%, to 9,500.39. Interest rate-sensitive banks dropped after the Fed indicated key interest rates would remain near zero through at least 2022.

Travel-related companies, among the hardest hit by mandated lockdowns, were sharply lower. Boeing Co weighed heaviest on the Dow after its top supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's 737 program.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Latest News

Rajasthan: Over 3.57 lakh families to get free foodgrain for two months

Over 3.57 lakh needy families and destitute people who are not covered under the National Food Security Scheme will be provided free foodgrain for next two months in Rajasthan. The proposal for free distribution of foodgrain was approved by...

Egypt raids activist's family after US suit against former PM -lawyers

Egyptian security forces raided the homes of two uncles of a prominent activist who recently filed a torture lawsuit in the United States against a former prime minister, lawyers representing the activist said. Egypts state press centre, wh...

IMF approves additional $111.06 mln to Rwanda to address COVID-19 pandemic

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had approved an additional 111.06 million disbursement to Rwanda to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the countrys economy.Rwandas economic outlook has worsened since the app...

North Korea suggests U.N. chief pretending to act like a drunk

North Korea suggested on Thursday that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres might be pretending to act like a drunk as the country slammed comments by his spokesman on Pyongyangs decision to sever hotlines with South Korea.Gute...
