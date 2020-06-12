Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices tumble 2 pc amid global fears of resurgence in COVID-19 infections

Equity benchmark indices plunged over 2 per cent during early hours on Friday on the back of rising global concern on the resurgence of coronavirus infections.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 10:25 IST
Equity indices tumble 2 pc amid global fears of resurgence in COVID-19 infections
IndusInd Bank lost by 6 pc on Friday morning to Rs 491.55 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices plunged over 2 per cent during early hours on Friday on the back of rising global concern on the resurgence of coronavirus infections. Fear of a second wave of COVID-19 related cases has sparked worries among investors that it will delay the economic recovery.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 749 points or 2.23 per cent at 32,790 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 218 points or 2.21 per cent at 9,684. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 3.8 per cent, private bank by 3.7 per cent, financial service by 3.2 per cent, metal by 2.8 per cent and auto by 2.2 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank lost by 6 per cent to Rs 491.55 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled by 4.1 per cent, ICICI Bank by 3.8 per cent and Axix Bank by 3.6 per cent. Bajaj Finance lowered by 3.4 per cent to Rs 2,258.05 per unit and Bajaj Finserv levelled 3.7 per cent lower at Rs 4,965.45.

The other prominent losers were Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, UPL and ONGC. However, those which gained were Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell sharply after an overnight plunge at Wall Street amid concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus cases could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan slid by 1.3 per cent while shares in China fell by 0.67 per cent. Stocks in South Korea fell by 2.24 per cent as some investors booked profits from a recent rally in global equities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Seattle mayor says illegal for Trump to send military to clear protesters

The mayor of Seattle said on Thursday it would be unconstitutional and illegal for U.S. President Donald Trump to send military forces into the city to clear protesters occupying a neighborhood, as he has suggested. But Mayor Jenny Durkan, ...

Tennis-Thiem joins Mouratoglou's innovative new league in France

World number three Dominic Thiem will be the fourth top-10 player from the mens ATP Tour to join the field in the innovative new tennis league starting in France on Saturday, organisers announced. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown UTS, co-owned ...

First COVID-19 survivor receives double lung transplant in US

Washington US, June 12 ANI A former COVID-19 patient who is in her 20s has become the first person in the United States US to undergo a double-lung transplant surgery since the pandemic began. The woman was on immunosuppressant medication f...

Elisabeth Moss joins ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ director’s feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Actor Elisabeth Moss has boarded feature film Run Rabbit Run from The Handmaids Tale director Daina Reid. Novelist Hannah Kent has penned the script from an original idea developed with Melbourne-based production company Carver Films, repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020