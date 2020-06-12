Westlife Development reports net loss of Rs 17.5 crore in Q4

Westlife Development has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Westlife Development said in a BSE filing.

The company owns Hardcastle Restaurants - the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants for west and south India. Its revenue from operation stood at Rs 332.77 crore, down 0.26 per cent, from Rs 333.64 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Westlife Development operating costs and expenses were at Rs 300.16 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20 as against Rs 292.99 crore in the year-ago period, up 2.44 per cent For the fiscal year 2019-20, Westlife Development’s net profit was up 13.43 per cent to Rs 24.15 crore. It was Rs 21.29 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 1,538.34 crore, up 10.77 per cent. It was Rs 1,388.70 crore in 2018-19.

During the year, Westlife Development added 24 new restaurants taking the total count to 319 across 42 cities, the company said in a post earning statement. Westlife Development Vice-Chairman Amit Jatia said: Our strategic focus on value, customer experience and strong fiscal discipline resulted in solid annual growth. “Despite the macro-economic challenges, we were able to build momentum across all performance parameters in FY20. Through the year, we saw our revenues, profits and margins grow,” he added.

The company’s restaurant operating margins grew by 11.9 per cent year-on-year and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 15.8 per cent, he added. Westlife Development was trading at Rs 294.80 on BSE, down 1.16 per cent from its previous close.