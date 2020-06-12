Triumph launches Black Editions of Bonneville T100, T120 in India

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Friday said it has launched all new Black Editions of its popular Bonneville T100 and T120 in India. The 900-cc Bonneville T100 is priced at Rs 8.87 lakh while 1200-cc T120 is tagged at Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

“The T100 Black and T120 Black have taken forward the heritage of the Bonneville family with classic design and modern capabilities," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement. The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA, he added.

Both the bikes are being offered with company's custom accessory range, enabling customers to choose from more than 150 accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customised to reflect their personality, Farooq said..