Google on Friday said it has added a new feature on its Search, Assistant, and Maps products to help users find information on COVID-19 testing centres near them. Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:51 IST
Google to show COVID-19 testing centres on Search, Assistant and Maps
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Friday said it has added a new feature on its Search, Assistant, and Maps products to help users find information on COVID-19 testing centers near them. Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorized testing labs, a statement said. The new feature is available in English along with eight other languages in India Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati, it added

While making a coronavirus-related search (for example 'coronavirus testing') on Search and Google Assistant, users will now see a 'Testing' tab on the search results page providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services. On Google Maps, when users search for keywords like "covid testing" or "coronavirus testing", they will see a list of nearby testing labs, with a link to Google Search for the government-mandated requirements, the statement said

At present, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities, it added. Google said it is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country.

