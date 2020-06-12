Prudent Corporate celebrates 20th anniversary in 2020

Left Menu
ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:56 IST
Prudent Corporate. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prudent Corporate, one of India's fastest growing integrated Wealth Management Group has completed 20 years of its journey in May 2020. Prudent was started in 2000 with an aim to provide professional services in personal and corporate investment space. Having started its operations from a single branch in Ahmedabad with a small team, over the last 20 years, Prudent has grown to become an integrated wealth management group having a strong partner network of 14000 plus IFAs and a vibrant team of 970 plus dedicated employees operating through 100 plus branches across 19 states. In the span of two decades, Prudent has consistently grown faster than the industry. Today, Prudent is fifth largest in terms of Equity AUM and it is among the top ten in the country in terms of total assets under management. Committed to its vision of being the most preferred wealth management group catering to masses, today Prudent is third largest in terms of number of retail transactions on all India basis. Today, Prudent is proud to have TA Associates as an investor in the company since June 2018. TA Associates is a 50-year-old leading global growth private equity firm. "2020 is a landmark year for us as we have completed 20 years and we thank all our 7.37 lakh plus clients, 14,000 plus Partners and team Prudent for being a part of this growth journey," said Sanjay Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Prudent Group. "For 20 years, Prudent has grown steadily by embracing challenges and Covid-19 is no different. We believe that once the Covid crisis subsides, Wealth Management industry is poised for a huge growth and we are ready to capitalize on this growth," added Shah. "Despite the Covid crisis, we are determined and aligned to our growth targets of reaching Rs 30000 Crore AUM by 2021 and Rs 50000 Crore AUM by 2024," he added. "These 20 years has been an amazing journey. The key to our growth journey is Technology. Since day one we have focused on harnessing the power of Technology and leveraging it for building Digital platforms to make our partners future-ready and to help their clients in navigating their financial journey seamlessly," said Shirish Patel, CEO, Prudent Group. "When the country is observing lockdown, we are serving our partners and clients Digitally through our Digital Platforms. During lockdown from March 23 till June 7, we have processed 5.85 lakh plus paperless transactions, registered 17500 plus new SIPs and opened 18000 plus new FundzBazar Accounts," he said, on the impact of current Covid-19 crisis. "Pre-Covid, adopting Digitalization was just an option but today for an IFA it has become the necessity. Having Digital Infrastructure already in place for IFAs and their clients, we feel that Covid-19 has given a significant advantage to an experienced and established player like us as more and more IFAs will now move towards aligning their business with Digital Platform like us," he further added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

