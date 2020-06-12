Left Menu
We are tackling uncertainty in real estate with smart approach, says Atit Modi

Covid-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown have significantly impacted various sectors of the economy including the real estate sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:57 IST
Atit Modi, Entrepreneur and Owner of Dhanlaxmi Properties. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI/Newswire India): Covid-19 pandemic and the countrywide lockdown have significantly impacted various sectors of the economy including the real estate sector. It will take a minimum of two quarters to revive the real estate sector and in such a challenging situation a young entrepreneur and owner of Dhanlaxmi Properties, Atit Modi has been showing the way forward to deal with the slow real estate sector.

He is an expert in tackling challenging situations and this is the reason why he has been able to build and deliver some of the most affordable projects despite a sluggish economy. In fact, his company is among few entities that are lending hope to the presently slowed down real estate sector in India.

Since 2012, the Indian real estate sector has been passing through tough scenarios, almost snail-like, growth. It has been almost eight years since then, but there are no signs of improvement yet. Despite all the roadblocks, Atit Modi has managed to find his way out of the tight situation in the market, all because he knows how to keep up with changing times.

A look at Atit may feel like he is living life on his own terms in a world where this enterprising businessman is used to winning all the battles, even as realty giants are succumbing to the twists and turns of the market. His company deals in franchise work, corporate leasing, luxury farmhouses, etc, and his sites are based from Surat to Dubai, with Goa and Mumbai in between. All these projects keep him busy on a day-to-day basis.

But Atit's life is not all about business, because that would be boring, right? His hobbies include going for long drives, meeting new people from his field of work and doing nature photography, whenever he gets time from his busy schedule. Atit believes that in the ever-changing real estate market, a business developer has to build projects from everyone across the spectrum and only that will increase sales and, thus, lead to profit.

Every new challenge is a new learning experience for Atit and he turns each obstacle into a stepping stone for himself and his company. It is this forward-thinking that has helped him sustain his business in the stormy real estate market. Some food for thought there! This story is provided by Newswire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Newswire India)

