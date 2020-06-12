UK shares slide after dismal GDP data
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 13:22 IST
London's stock markets fell on Friday as the UK economy shrank the most on record in April, adding to the impact of a global sell-off due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States. After opening about 1% lower, the benchmark FTSE 100 index pared losses and was last down 0.7%. The domestically focused mid-cap index fell 0.5%
Data released on Friday showed the UK's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March due to an effect of the tight coronavirus lockdown.
