Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Friday fell Rs 2.4 to Rs 828 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June declined by Rs 2.4, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 828 per 10 kg in 15,340 lots

Similarly, the refined soya oil contracts for July decreased by Rs 5, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 817.4 per 10 kg in 24,395 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices. PTI SRS RUJRUJ