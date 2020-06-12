Maruti drives in Celerio S-CNG version at Rs 5.36 lakh

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio with price starting at Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch is aligned with the company's vision of providing a range of green and sustainable offerings to its customers, MSI said in a statement.

The Celerio S-CNG variants are priced at Rs 5.36 lakh, Rs 5.61 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh. "With over five lakh customers choosing the model, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The model comes with a mileage of 30.47 km/kg, the company said. Having already sold 10 lakh green vehicles (including CNG, smart hybrid vehicles), the company under its Mission Green Million, aims to sell another 10 lakh units in a couple of years.

The auto major said its S-CNG vehicle range is aligned with the government's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2 per cent now to 15 per cent by 2030..