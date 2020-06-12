Toyota Kirloskar announces finance scheme to boost sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced special financing scheme, including deferred EMI payment for up to 90 days, with an aim to boost sales after reopening of showrooms following lockdown relaxation. As part of a special offer, the company said all purchases of its BS-VI models made this month will be eligible for finance deals that come with deferred EMI payment for up to 90 days.

The company has closely worked with its finance partners, and all models -- Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza -- now come with a zero down payment option, TKM said in a statement. In addition, buyers can also avail EMI scheme which is as low as Rs 899 per lakh for first 6 months, across Toyota models, it added.

Moreover, the company also announced assured buybacks on Yaris and Glanza models. "As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family's transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota's promise of an assured peace of mind," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Services Naveen Soni said.