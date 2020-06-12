Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omron Healthcare partners Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:42 IST
Omron Healthcare partners Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities

Medical device maker Omron Healthcare India on Friday said it has joined hands with pharma firm Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities, focusing on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. The alliance aims to support the whole journey and experience of a respiratory patient right from diagnosis to treatment, Omron Healthcare India said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will combine their respective strengths to transform the outcomes of respiratory disease management by giving patients an one-stop ecosystem -- providing screening, diagnostics, drug delivery, device, aided with advanced technology and digital tools all under one roof, it added. The two firms are expected to set up nebulisation rooms in hospitals and develop comprehensive and unique disease management solutions (drugs and devices) for optimal treatment, the statement said.

"This joint endeavour with Lupin is one of the most significant steps in the direction of achieving Omron's 'Zero Asthma Events' vision for Indian society," Omron Healthcare India MD Masanori Matsubara said. The company is extremely hopeful and confident that its expertise in technology and monitoring will synergise well with Lupin's capabilities in pharmaceutics to create a new business model strongly oriented towards creating value in the lives of millions of people suffering from debilitating diseases like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ), he added.

In similar vein, Lupin India Region Formulations President Rajeev Sibal said that this MoU will usher a new era in terms of improving awareness, diagnosis, adherence and drug delivery, all of which are focus areas for the respiratory team. Devices and initiatives under this MoU will help the clinicians to significantly improve clinical outcomes and boost the quality of life of patients, he added. PTI AKT BAL

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 2 more detected in Beijing

China has reported 10 new coronavirus cases, including two more confirmed infections in Beijing, following which the capital city suspended plans to reopen schools for grade first to third students. Beijing reported its first COVID-19 case ...

FACTBOX-Global surge in coronavirus cases raise fears about second wave

A second wave of the coronavirus could derail efforts by governments to reopen economies and ease lockdown restrictions. Here is a rundown of countries and regions with the highest infection rates and measures taken to curb infection rates....

"Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters, his strongest statement yet on a growing trend to challenge the legacies of past leaders....

Germany's 10-year Bund yield set for biggest weekly fall since March

European bond markets steadied on Friday, after riskier debt sold off at the start of the session as the market turned more cautious, with Germanys 10-year government bond yield on track for its biggest weekly fall since late March. Through...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020