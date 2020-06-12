Omron Healthcare partners Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities

Medical device maker Omron Healthcare India on Friday said it has joined hands with pharma firm Lupin to strengthen respiratory disease management facilities, focusing on asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients. The alliance aims to support the whole journey and experience of a respiratory patient right from diagnosis to treatment, Omron Healthcare India said in a statement.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will combine their respective strengths to transform the outcomes of respiratory disease management by giving patients an one-stop ecosystem -- providing screening, diagnostics, drug delivery, device, aided with advanced technology and digital tools all under one roof, it added. The two firms are expected to set up nebulisation rooms in hospitals and develop comprehensive and unique disease management solutions (drugs and devices) for optimal treatment, the statement said.

"This joint endeavour with Lupin is one of the most significant steps in the direction of achieving Omron's 'Zero Asthma Events' vision for Indian society," Omron Healthcare India MD Masanori Matsubara said. The company is extremely hopeful and confident that its expertise in technology and monitoring will synergise well with Lupin's capabilities in pharmaceutics to create a new business model strongly oriented towards creating value in the lives of millions of people suffering from debilitating diseases like asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ), he added.

In similar vein, Lupin India Region Formulations President Rajeev Sibal said that this MoU will usher a new era in terms of improving awareness, diagnosis, adherence and drug delivery, all of which are focus areas for the respiratory team. Devices and initiatives under this MoU will help the clinicians to significantly improve clinical outcomes and boost the quality of life of patients, he added. PTI AKT BAL