Estate Agency Affairs Board to reopen Sandton, Joburg offices

The regulator said it would adopt a phased-in approach from 23 June 2020 where essential staff will return to the office to ensure continued service delivery after working remotely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:07 IST
Mohlala said they have also appointed a dedicated COVID-19 workplace readiness task team and compliance officer to help prevent the spread of the virus. Image Credit: ANI

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) will re-open its Sandton, Johannesburg offices before the end of June following their closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The EAAB Chief Executive Officer, Mamodupi Mohlala, said the phased return would be undertaken in line with government regulations using prescripts of the Occupational Health and Safety Act in governing workplaces concerning the virus.

Mohlala said they have also appointed a dedicated COVID-19 workplace readiness task team and compliance officer to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are entering a new normal that will continue for some time. We are however committed to the health of our employees and the safety of stakeholders and the public and will endeavour to put all necessary precautions in place as we continue to offer our mandatory services," said Mohlala.

Also, social distancing, daily self-screening, cleanliness and a hygiene routine would be the order of the day, while employees will receive training to ensure full compliance with all legislative prescripts.

They have also procured specialised services to disinfect and sanitise the offices, provide training services and supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The regulator said they will utilise technology for virtual meetings to promote social distancing, cancel group events and limit shared spaces.

"Information on policies and practices will be communicated to employees and industry stakeholders regularly."

They will also invite the Department of Employment and Labour and the union to conduct workplace readiness inspections to ensure compliance with all relevant COVID-19 regulations, EAAB said.

The EAAB regulates, maintains and promotes the standard of conduct of estate agents having due regard to the public interest, issues Fidelity Fund Certificates to qualifying applicants and prescribe the standard of training of estate agents.

They also investigate complaints against estate agents and institute disciplinary proceedings against offending estate agents where required, and manage and control the Estate Agents Fidelity Fund.

The members of the public are encouraged to continue using electronic means to contact the EAAB where possible and contact details are available on www.eaab.org.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

