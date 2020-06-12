Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control - prefecture

Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control - prefectureReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:15 IST
A fire onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon is under control, the local prefecture said on Friday. It said in a statement that nobody was hurt and that no nuclear substances or weapons were on board.
A defence ministry source said the vessel was the SNA Perle and that Defence Minister Florence Parly would go to Toulon as soon as possible.
