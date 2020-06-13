Business highlights

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:25 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1815 hours:DCM2 BIZ-VIRUS-ECONOMY-GOYALScope to finetune stimulus package, says EAC-PM member Ashima GoyalNew Delhi: The government's Rs 20.97 lakh crore rescue package for the coronavirus-hit economy is not cast in iron and there is scope to finetune it, the PM's economic advisory council member Ashima Goyal said on Saturday. DCM4 BIZ-OIL-LOSSOIL suffers 638 tonnes oil, 0.46 mmscmd gas loss post Assam incidentNew Delhi: Oil India Ltd on Saturday said it has suffered a production loss of 638 tonnes of crude oil and 0.46 million standard cubic metres per day of natural gas following a blowout and massive fire at a well in its Assam field. DCM7 BIZ-PNBHF-BORROWINGFell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities in FY20: PNB Housing FinanceNew Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Saturday said it fell short of mandatory borrowing through debt securities in 2019-20 by Rs 2,467.50 crore because of a subdued debt market. DCM9 BIZ-RESULTS-BHELBHEL reports Rs 1,532 cr loss in March quarterNew Delhi: State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues and deferred tax. DEL7 BIZ-PETROL-HIKEPetrol price hiked by 59 paise per litre, diesel by 58 paise in seventh increase in a rowNew Delhi: Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. PTI SHWSHW

