Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta takes over as REC CMD

In pursuance of the said order, Gupta has taken over the additional charge of the post of CMD, REC Ltd, it added. State-owned non-banking finance firm REC on Saturday said its Director (Technical) Sanjeev Kumar Gupta has taken the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:28 IST
Sanjeev Kumar Gupta takes over as REC CMD

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC on Saturday said its Director (Technical) Sanjeev Kumar Gupta has taken the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. REC Director (Finance) Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, who also held additional charge of the post of CMD, superannuated on May 31, 2020.

"Ministry of Power on June 12, 2020, has communicated that the Competent Authority has assigned additional charge of the post of CMD, REC Ltd to Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Director (Technical), REC for a period of three months with effect from June 1, 2020 i.e. up to August 31, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the company said in a BSE filing. In pursuance of the said order, Gupta has taken over the additional charge of the post of CMD, REC Ltd, it added.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Two new fatalities push coronavirus-related death toll to 55 in J-K

Two COVID-19 patients, including a retired doctor, have died here, taking the virus-related death toll to 55 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. The retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city died overnight due to a card...

Uzbek policemen charged with torture after detained man's death

Three Uzbek policemen have been arrested and charged with illegally detaining and torturing a man who then died in hospital, the Prosecutor Generals office said on Saturday. According to state prosecutors, three policemen in the eastern cit...

With 344 new patients found, tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 16,306; death toll reaches 1,165 with 26 patients succumbing: health official.

With 344 new patients found, tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rises to 16,306 death toll reaches 1,165 with 26 patients succumbing health official....

C'garh: Couple, toddler daughter found hanging in Korba home

A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their one-and-half-year-old daughter in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, police said on Saturday. The bodies of Ashok Kumar Ratre 28 and his daughter Eshi were found hanging in one room while ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020