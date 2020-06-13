Sanjeev Kumar Gupta takes over as REC CMD

State-owned non-banking finance firm REC on Saturday said its Director (Technical) Sanjeev Kumar Gupta has taken the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of the company. REC Director (Finance) Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, who also held additional charge of the post of CMD, superannuated on May 31, 2020.

"Ministry of Power on June 12, 2020, has communicated that the Competent Authority has assigned additional charge of the post of CMD, REC Ltd to Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Director (Technical), REC for a period of three months with effect from June 1, 2020 i.e. up to August 31, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the company said in a BSE filing. In pursuance of the said order, Gupta has taken over the additional charge of the post of CMD, REC Ltd, it added.