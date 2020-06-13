Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors to buy Jayem Automotives' stake in joint venture JT Special Vehicles

"In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture," it noted. However, with mandatory changes in regulations and subsequent coronavirus pandemic, demand for the niche vehicles declined, Tata Motors said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 20:49 IST
Tata Motors to buy Jayem Automotives' stake in joint venture JT Special Vehicles
The company has inked a pact to acquire 50 per cent stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV), Tata Motors said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors on Saturday said it is buying out its partner Jayem Automotives in their joint venture JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd that develops high-performance vehicles. The company has inked a pact to acquire 50 per cent stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV), Tata Motors said in a statement.

JTSV will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the auto major after completion of the procedural requirements, it added. It was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives to develop high-performance versions of Tata passenger cars under the JTP brand.

The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP were launched in 2018 as part of the collaboration. However, with mandatory changes in regulations and subsequent coronavirus pandemic, demand for the niche vehicles declined, Tata Motors said.

"In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture," it noted. The company will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships, ensuring hassle-free ownership, it added.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

One Piece Chapter 982 updates: Raw scans reveal what you can see on Sunday

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for illegal cylinder refilling racket in Nagpur

A 52-year-old man was arrested inNagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly running an LPG cylinderrefilling racket which involved buying cylinders from themarket, filling them with less amounts of gas and then sellingit at prices lower than marke...

Anti-racism protesters clash with police in Paris

Riot police fired tear gas to prevent thousands of anti-racism protesters marching through central Paris on Saturday, as a wave of anger continued to sweep the world following the death of African American George Floyd. The protesters gathe...

Venezuela's opposition says to extend congress' term after court appoints electoral body

Venezuelan opposition leaders pledged to extend the term of the current legislature past the end date of January 2021 after the government-friendly Supreme Court-appointed an electoral body to oversee this years parliamentary elections. An ...

Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London

Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart.In Trafalgar Square and surrounding avenues, small bands of protesters jostled, tossed bottles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020