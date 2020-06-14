Business brief

Broadcasting major Zee Group is building over 100 ICU units and donating over 200 ambulances as well as 40,000 PPE kits to help states that are in the forefront of fighting coronavirus pandemic. As part of the initiative, Zee's Group chief executive Punit Goenka on Sunday donated 46 ambulances and 50 high-flow heated respiratory humidifiers to Mumbai civic body BMC, the company said in a statement.

The rest of the donations will mostly go to the civic bodies of Noida, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai, it said, adding the group will also offer 6 lakh meals daily over the next one month through partnering with Akshaya Patra Foundation. Goenka said his group is committed to continue its strong support towards the governments, with focus on strengthening the overall healthcare infrastructure. We are also significantly increasing our efforts on-ground to provide relief to migrants across the country.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Maharashtra minister for tourism and environment who was present at the handing over to BMC, said the scale of this pandemic is enormous, and the state government is working round the clock to enhance the modular medical facilities and support the frontline workers. Every step ahead is a successful step towards beating the crisis. PTI BEN BAL BAL.