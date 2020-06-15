Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya passes Ksh2.79 trillion budget to revive every sector of the economy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:15 IST
Kenya passes Ksh2.79 trillion budget to revive every sector of the economy
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BaloziYatani)

Kenya's Finance Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani has passed a Ksh2.79 trillion ($27.9 billion) budget for the 2020/2021 fiscal year that seeks to revive almost every sector of the economy as quickly as possible and still keeps the government running.

This year's budget comes against a backdrop of weakening global economy, shrinking domestic revenue collections, and a surge in public expenditures to address targeted interventions designed to deal with the Covid19 pandemic whose level of infections in the country has surpassed the 3,000 marks.

In his budget estimates presented to parliament, Yatani said the three shocks have had a devastating impact on the economy, which now requires a combination of both monetary and fiscal stimulus in order to recover over1.7 million jobs lost in three months.

The government has revised the country's growth prospects for 2020 to as low as 2.5 percent from 6.1 percent compared with last year's growth of 5.4 percent.

"The challenges require bold actions if we are to position our country on a sustainable economic growth trajectory," he said.

The minister proposed a Ksh56.6 billion ($566 million) Economic Stimulus Programme to boost economic activity, provide livelihoods, and enable businesses to recover from the adverse effects of Covid19.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch drink offenders to get teetotal tag to keep them dry

People in the Netherlands convicted of crimes related to alcohol abuse will have to wear a special ankle bracelet to monitor their drinking habits once the government has passed the necessary legislation.The Dutch justice ministry has said ...

Australia 'disheartened' by death sentence in China

Australia on Sunday described as deeply disheartening a death sentence China imposed on an Australian man accused of drug smuggling, and the trade minister said it shouldnt be linked to ongoing friction over trade and the pandemic. Karm Gil...

French health minister: Worst of epidemic is behind us but virus not dead

The worst part of the coronavirus epidemic is behind France, but people must remain vigilant as the virus continues to circulate, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.The largest part of the epidemic is behind us but the virus is no...

‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating

Actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play lovers in Netflix series Outer Banks, are in a relationshipStokes went public with his romance with Cline in an Instagram post over the weekend. The actor, 27, shared photos from the couples ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020