Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$ 175m support to help Tunisia respond to COVID-19 crisis

"This is unprecedented budget support, which required intense inter-donor coordination of several months carried out by our ministry," said Mr Selim Azzabi – Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation. 

World Bank | Tunisia | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:59 IST
World Bank approves US$ 175m support to help Tunisia respond to COVID-19 crisis
"This is unprecedented budget support, which required intense inter-donor coordination of several months carried out by our ministry," said Mr Selim Azzabi – Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation.  Image Credit: ANI

Today, the World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved budget support of US$ 175 Million for Tunisia under the Resilience and Recovery Emergency Development Policy Operation.

The operation, part of a coordinated and substantial international support package to help Tunisia respond to the COVID-19 crisis, includes contributions from the World Bank, KfW, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the African Development Bank; and it has been closely coordinated with macro-financial assistance provided by the European Union. The financing package of the joint operation will amount to US$ 600-700 million in 2020.

"This crisis is a serious challenge, but it could also be an opportunity for Tunisia to redefine its position in the global economy by improving conditions for investment and job creation in the private sector," said Ferid Belhaj, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa. "The countries that have implemented difficult reforms are driving economic growth and hastening recovery. If its leaders are decisive, Tunisia is very capable of making those reforms."

This international support aims to help Tunisia to; i) protect vulnerable households and firms from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, and; ii) implement critical economic reforms that will enable Tunisia to improve its post-crisis recovery potential and competitiveness as countries rethink the global value and distribution chains.

"This is unprecedented budget support, which required intense inter-donor coordination of several months carried out by our ministry," said Mr Selim Azzabi – Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation. "The reforms included in this matrix represent an investment in the future as it aims at strengthening social cohesion between generations and between regions, and improves the business climate, particularly in terms of digitalization and interoperability, as well as the promotion of good governance of public enterprises."

The World Bank's contribution to the joint budget support engagement will focus on three interdependent pillars in the government's reform program—namely to accelerate social safety net reforms and financial inclusion; to enable private sector recovery by modernizing port operations and leveraging private financing for renewable energy production; to improve the transparency and performance of State-Owned Enterprises.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut

Two Democratic senators on Monday asked U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper what happened to 1 billion in aid for Afghanistan the Trump administration said it would cut nearly three months ago, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.Senato...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

18 migrants hurt as bus overturns in UP's Kanpur

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 peoplePolice said the bus was on its way to Bihars Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020