Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer CropScience ties up with ITC's agri biz

Bayer's partnership with ITC aims to offer tailored solutions, enabling farmers to achieve better harvests and progress to sustainable agriculture, Narain added. Sanjiv Rangrass of ITC, who has been driving the e-Choupal 4.0 initiative, said: "This collaboration with Bayer will enable access to quality inputs by digitalizing the local marketplace eco-system for farmers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:19 IST
Bayer CropScience ties up with ITC's agri biz

Bayer CropScience on Monday said it has partnered with agri business division of ITC to extend the reach of its crop protection products through ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform. The partnership has commenced as a pilot project in Mysore in Karnataka and will gradually be expanded to other geographies across India, Bayer said in a statement.  With COVID-19 disrupting farming operations and on-farm advisory, this initiative will help farmers avail agri-inputs and digital advisory on a timely basis, it added. ITC and Bayer are jointly training and on-boarding retailers in Mysore, to cater to farmers' orders placed through the e-Choupal 4.0 platform. Field Officers from both companies have also received extensive training on product knowledge and technical advisory to support farmers. Over 42,000 ITC farmers, covering 60,000 hectares across 1,100 villages in Mysore region would be benefitted from this partnership. Farmers can place their order for Bayer products through the e-Choupal 4.0 platform and track their orders. Those without access to smartphones can place their orders online with assistance from Bayer and ITC's field staff. Offline orders can also be placed.

“Farmers in India often struggle to get access to agri-inputs, training and advisory under one roof. Lack of modern technologies and good agricultural practices hamper crop productivity and profitability. At Bayer, we are looking at collaborations to create greater value for farmers and the entire agri eco-system," Bayer CropScience CEO and MD D Narain said. Bayer's partnership with ITC aims to offer tailored solutions, enabling farmers to achieve better harvests and progress to sustainable agriculture, Narain added.

Sanjiv Rangrass of ITC, who has been driving the e-Choupal 4.0 initiative, said: "This collaboration with Bayer will enable access to quality inputs by digitalizing the local marketplace eco-system for farmers. This will leverage Bayer's expertise in agri-inputs and ITC's deep-rooted linkages with farmers through the e-Choupal 4.0 platform, thereby creating value and a brand of trust for the farmers.” ITC's e-Choupal 4.0 platform aims at providing on-demand crop advisory linked to products and services across the value chain..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators ask Pentagon if $1 billion in Afghan aid was cut

Two Democratic senators on Monday asked U.S. Defense Secretary Mike Esper what happened to 1 billion in aid for Afghanistan the Trump administration said it would cut nearly three months ago, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.Senato...

EXPLAINER-What do new U.S. sanctions mean for Syria?

The toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Syria take effect this week, increasing the pressure on President Bashar al-Assad as he grapples with a deepening economic crisis after a decade of war.Washington says sanctions will help hold Assad and hi...

2 officials of Indian High Commission arrested in Pak

Two officials of the Indian High Commission were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Pakistans capital Islamabad, according to media reports here. A BMW car hit a pedestrian who was walking on the c...

18 migrants hurt as bus overturns in UP's Kanpur

A bus with 64 migrants on board overturned after a tyre burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Monday, resulting in injuries to 18 peoplePolice said the bus was on its way to Bihars Muzaffarpaur from Delhi when its driver lost control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020