Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snacks industry expects Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss in FY21 due to COVID-19

Sweets and namkeen (snacks) manufacturers have reduced the production capacity due to the shortage of labourers in the midst of a slowdown and health concerns, experts said. "In view of the ill effects of COVID-19 on the market, we estimate that the total turnover of sweets and namkeen products in the country may drop to Rs 65,000 crore during the ongoing financial year," the director of Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, Feroze H Naqvi, told PTI.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:27 IST
Snacks industry expects Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss in FY21 due to COVID-19

The country's snacks and sweets industry would suffer an estimated revenue loss of Rs 35,000 crore in the current financial year due to the coronavirus pandemic, an industry official said on Monday. Sweets and namkeen (snacks) manufacturers have reduced the production capacity due to the shortage of labourers in the midst of a slowdown and health concerns, experts said.

"In view of the ill effects of COVID-19 on the market, we estimate that the total turnover of sweets and namkeen products in the country may drop to Rs 65,000 crore during the ongoing financial year," the director of Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, Feroze H Naqvi, told PTI. He said that in 2019-20, the turnover of the sweet and namkeen industry was around Rs 1,00,000 crore. This includes a turnover of Rs 60,000 crore of sweets.

Naqvi said that the COVID-19 crisis has severely affected the business of sweets. "The business came to a standstill due to coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the country. This has ruined a large stock of sweets in manufacturing units and shops, which has caused huge losses to manufacturers and vendors," he said.

He said that the sale of sweets and namkeen products has gained some momentum since June after the lockdown was eased. But the indications are not very encouraging as the economic crisis arising out of COVID-19 spread has affected the purchasing power of people.

The number of units manufacturing sweets and namkeens in organised and unorganised sectors is estimated at over 2 lakhs. Most of these units have reduced their production capacity due to the current market conditions, Naqvi said.

"Thousands of migrant labourers working in sweet and namkeen factories returned to their villages due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This has also slowed down the pace in these factories. "The sweet and namkeen industry now has little expectations from the festival of Deepawali as everyone knows this time the festival is not going to be the same," he said.

Indore is the country's leading centre for namkeen production with hundreds of small-scale units. Anurag Bothra, secretary of the Namkeen-Sweet Producer Association of Indoresaid that local namkeen producers suffered an estimated business loss of over Rs 150 crore during March, April and May due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As per the orders of the administration in Indore, the entry of customers in retail shops of snacks and namkeen was prohibited during the lockdown. "However, after lockdown was eased, many namkeen vendors started home-delivery of these snack products for customers through online booking. But the business is not the same as it used to be before the COVID-19 outbreak," he added..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Up to 17 infected, 11 dead in new Ebola outbreak in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded up to 17 Ebola cases in a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the western province of Equateur, and 11 of those infected have died, medical authorities said on Monday.The authorities had reporte...

Masked Germans touch down in Mallorca in cautious tourism revival

Hundreds of mask-wearing sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1,500 German hol...

COVID-19: Singapore to reopen phase 2 from Friday

Singapore will implement its second phase of reopening from the COVID-19 circuit breaker from Friday, which will involve resumption of most activities in compliance with safe distancing rules, the Ministry of Health MOH announced on Monday....

India evacuates 156 nationals from Sri Lanka

As many as 156 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka were flown back home on Monday under the third phase of a mega evacuation exercise. National carrier Air India brought back the citizens in its AI-1202 flight from Colombo to Kochi and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020