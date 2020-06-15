Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to take stake in company working on virus vaccine

The German government said Monday it is taking a 23% stake in CureVac, a German company working on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, underlining its determination to keep key industries in the country.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:47 IST
Germany to take stake in company working on virus vaccine

The German government said Monday it is taking a 23% stake in CureVac, a German company working on a potential vaccine for the coronavirus, underlining its determination to keep key industries in the country. The state-owned KfW development bank will buy 300 million euros ($337 million) in CureVac shares, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that the aim is to give CureVac “financial security.” He said the government won't exert influence on CureVac's business decisions. The main shareholder in CureVac is Dietmar Hopp, the co-founder of German-based business software company SAP.

“For me and for the whole German government, it is ... absolutely elementary that we preserve and strengthen promising key industries in Germany, be they digital, artificial intelligence industries; electric batteries; the chemical industry, the steel industry and many others,” Altmaier said. “That goes in particular for biotechnology and life sciences.” In March, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, said that German officials had had “very intensive contact” with CureVac and that there had been “thoughts of enticing it to the United States.” He didn't elaborate on the nature of the U.S. interest. CureVac and the then-U.S. ambassador to Germany rejected a newspaper report at the time that President Donald Trump apparently had offered the German firm a large amount to secure its work for the U.S. Altmaier acknowledged that “the development of vaccines — and medical products in general — can come with risks and the possibility of failure.” “But we must examine every opportunity, and we must give innovative companies the opportunity to prove themselves,” he added. “And I am convinced that CureVac deserves such a chance.” The announcement that the government will acquire a stake in CureVac comes only two days after drugmaker AstraZeneca struck a deal with a vaccine alliance formed by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. All other European Union member states will have the chance to take part.

Other companies, including Moderna and Sanofi, are racing to develop and produce a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus, a step experts say will be crucial to allowing countries to ease public health lockdowns and restrictions on public life..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump moved Tulsa rally date after learning about Juneteenth

President Donald Trump didnt know the significance to black Americans of the date and location he chose for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic more than three months ago, key Republican supporters of the president in Co...

Will probe depression angle too: Minister on actor's death

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said Mumbai police will take into account actor Sushant Singh Rajputs reported clinical depression while conducting a probe into his death. Rajput, 34, who was found hanging in his Bandra ap...

Coal TUs to strike work for three days in July, to give notice on June 18

The major trade unions of Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company Limited will strike work for three days from July 2 to press for withdrawal of commercial mining, their spokesmen said. The notice for the strike by five trade unions wil...

Thai restaurants on thin ice despite return of alcohol sales

Thailands battered restaurant sector had two reasons to celebrate Monday as the country further eased its coronavirus restrictions. Bangkoks many eateries, which reopened in May after being shut down for more than a month, are allowed to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020