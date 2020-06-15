Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exports fall 36.47 pc in May, trade deficit narrows to USD 3.15 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports shrank 36.47 per cent in May to USD 19.05 billion on weak global demand due to COVID-19, leading to significant decline in shipments by key sectors like engineering, petroleum and textiles, as per a government data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:45 IST
Exports fall 36.47 pc in May, trade deficit narrows to USD 3.15 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports shrank 36.47 per cent in May to USD 19.05 billion on weak global demand due to COVID-19, leading to significant decline in shipments by key sectors like engineering, petroleum and textiles, as per a government data. Imports too plunged 51 per cent to USD 22.2 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3.15 billion, compared to USD 15.36 billion in the same month previous year.

However, the dip in exports during the month under review is low as compared to 60.28 per cent fall in April. Barring rice, spices, iron ore and pharmaceuticals, all the remaining 26 key sectors registered negative growth in May, according to the commerce and industry ministry data released on Monday.

It included Gems and jewellery (-68.83 per cent), leather (-75 per cent), petroleum products (-68.46 per cent), engineering goods (-24.25 per cent), and ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles (-66.19 per cent). Oil imports in May declined by 71.98 per cent to USD 3.49 billion, w‎hile non-oil imports dipped 43.13 per cent to USD 18.71 billion, the data showed.

Excluding project goods, sulphur and unroasted iron pyrites, 28 key import sectors like gold, silver, transport equipment, coal, fertiliser, machinery and machine tools have recorded negative growth during the month. Gold imports in May fell 98.4 per cent to USD 76.31 million.

Commenting on the numbers, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Mohit Singla said that there has been a positive movement to catch growth, which has been under bad weather due to deadly pandemic. "Food commodities has always been a staple demand driver owing to its essential nature. We must capitalise to its inherent strength and strategies to make it more robust for the country growth," Singla said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said there is drastic arrest in the fall of exports during the month as compared to April and this has been because of the partial start of units across the country and order enquiries from the markets like the US and EU. "Revival still seems a very slow process as the global business sentiments are at its lowest, impacting the supply chain and bringing slump or recessionary conditions in the economies across the world," FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said.

He also expressed his "serious" concerns over the sharp decline in employment-intensive sectors of exports, which has ramifications for the jobs in the country, as domestic demand will also not be robust. Icra Ltd Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said the relatively contained pickup in imports suggests that domestic demand remained muted during the lockdown. "Based on the expectation of a gradual further normalisation in trade levels in the coming months, a stabilisation in crude oil prices at a moderate level, a revival in demand for gold closer to the festive season, and the continued adverse impact of economic uncertainty on remittances, we now project India to report a current account surplus of USD 12-15 billion in FY2021," she said.

Cumulatively, during April-May 2020, exports fell 47.54 per cent to USD 29.41 billion, while imports shrank by 5.67 per cent to USD 39.32 billion. Trade deficit stood at USD 9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal. Oil imports in April-May 2020-21 were USD 8.15 billion, 65.79 per cent lower as compared to USD 23.82 billion in the same period last year.

Since 2011-12, India's exports have been hovering at around USD 300 billion. During 2017-18, the overseas shipments grew by about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion and further to USD 330.08 billion in 2018-19 and USD 314.31 billion in 2019-20. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has recently said the situation at export front is improving significantly as "our export in the first week of June, is at par with what it was in June 1-7, 2019". Exports during June 1-7 this year dipped by only about 0.76 per cent to USD USD 4.94 billion from USD 5.03 billion in the same period last year, the minister has informed.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.The FDA said based ...

COVID-19: Bangladesh introduces zoning system amid spike in infections

Bangladesh on Monday unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gripped by fears of fresh virus wave

U.S. stocks dropped on Monday after a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic recovery that had driven a sharp rise in Wall Streets main indexes over the past month. Battered...

AP govt releases Socio Economic Survey on eve of budget session of state legislature

Breaking from tradition, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday released the Socio Economic Survey, estimating the Gross State Domestic Product to be Rs 9,72,782 crore at current prices in the 2019-20 fiscal as per advance estimates and Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020