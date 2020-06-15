Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoppers Stop reports Rs 127 cr loss for Jan-Mar

Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:00 IST
Shoppers Stop reports Rs 127 cr loss for Jan-Mar

Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 127.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on its operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.47 crore in the January-March period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 724.38 crore during the period under review from Rs 812.65 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing. For the 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 142.02 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 64.97 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 3,463.88 crore during the period as against Rs 3,577.93 crore in 2018-19. "This year and particularly this quarter have been unprecedented due to the impact of COVID-19," Shoppers Stop  MD and CEO Rajiv Suri said.

The year started with an exceptional pace of expansion and growth but closed on a sombre note as the world faced a one-of- its-kind crisis in the outbreak of COVID-19, he added. "The complete lockdown in March impacted the quarter  performance as the full chain of 252 stores were shut down whilst all fixed costs remained in the books," Suri said.

The company added 11 department stores 22 beauty stores and five airport oytlets doors during this year, investing Rs 212 crore from its internal accruals to set us up for exponential growth in the coming years, he added..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

3 more people die due to COVID-19 in J-K; 182 fresh cases recorded

Three more people died due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while 182 fresh cases were recorded, taking the tally to 5,223 in the Union Territory, officials said. The three fatalities have been reported from the Kashmir valley. Wi...

No sale & registration of BS-IV vehicle permitted in country: SC

No registration and sale of BS-IV vehicles is permitted across the country, the Supreme Court said on Monday while observing that pollution from such vehicles would be injurious and further burden on human health. The apex court took umbrag...

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization for malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the use of which has been championed by U.S. President Donald Trump.The FDA said based ...

COVID-19: Bangladesh introduces zoning system amid spike in infections

Bangladesh on Monday unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020