MP: Kanha National Park reopens after coronavirus break

Visitors below the age of 10 and above 65 are not being given entry into the park, they added. Thermal screening arrangements and masks have been made available, officials said..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:40 IST
The renowned Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh opened for tourists on Monday after a gap of over two-and-half months due to novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. On the first day, 76 tourists using 19 vehicles visited the park, situated in Mandla district, 410 kilometres from state capital Bhopal.

Online ticketing facility for the safari has been restored and social distancing norms have been strictly implemented, including allowing just 12 instead of 18 people in a mid-sized vehicle and one guide in place of the two per vehicle earlier, officials said. Visitors below the age of 10 and above 65 are not being given entry into the park, they added.

