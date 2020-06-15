Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Tyre reports net loss of Rs 53 cr in Q4

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.66 crore for January-March period of 2018-19. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,794.76 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,703.71 crore in the same period of 2018-19, JK Tyre and Industries said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:23 IST
JK Tyre reports net loss of Rs 53 cr in Q4

JK Tyre and Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 52.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.66 crore for January-March period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,794.76 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 2,703.71 crore in the same period of 2018-19, JK Tyre and Industries said in a regulatory filing. For 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 141.31 crore as compared with Rs 170.57 crore in 2018-19, it added.

Revenue from operations in FY20 declined to Rs 8,724.9 crore as compared with Rs 10,367.76 crore in 2018-19..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Bus, car operators call for middle path amid rising fuel prices

Mumbai&#160; Jan 15 PTI Bus and cabs operators on Monday called for a middle path on the&#160;fuel price hike, saying that every day increase in prices will result in travel cost shooting up and they will have&#160;to pass on the hike to p...

Business brief

Bollywood actor turned entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has invested an undisclosed amount in edtech venture of property consultant Sai Estate Consultants Chembur.&#160; Sai Estate Management and Skills Institute, which is expected to be launche...

Two ITBP personnel among 44 test COVID-19 positive in C'garh

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,715 on Monday after 44 more people, including two Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel, tested positive, a health official said. Besides, an elderly COVID-19 patient died at a hosp...

WhatsApp launches digital payments in Brazil

After testing a beta version in India, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it has launched in-app payments in Brazil. The payments are enabled through Facebook Pay and require no fees from consumers to use the payments service but merchants w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020