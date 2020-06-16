Left Menu
Alibaba Cloud to invest USD 283 mn to accelerate global partner ecosystem

Commenting on the Indian ecosystem, Alibaba Cloud South Asia General Manager Alex Li said, Alibaba Cloud has cultivated strategic partnerships with Global System Integrators like Infosys to drive business growth in India, China, and the rest of the world.

Alibaba Cloud to invest USD 283 mn to accelerate global partner ecosystem

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, on Tuesday said it will invest RMB 2 billion (USD 283 million or about Rs 2,144 crore) during this fiscal year to empower global partners and accelerate joint innovations in the post-pandemic era. The investment aims to help its partners in accelerating their digitalisation capabilities and create joint products and solutions to benefit even more customers across all sectors, a statement said.

Commenting on the Indian ecosystem, Alibaba Cloud South Asia General Manager Alex Li said, Alibaba Cloud has cultivated strategic partnerships with Global System Integrators like Infosys to drive business growth in India, China, and the rest of the world. "We are committed to working and cultivating partnerships with Global System Integrators across several areas including sales, delivery, technology and services," he added.

In collaboration with global partners, Alibaba Cloud has delivered more than 2,000 hybrid cloud projects last year to help customers expedite their digitalisation processes. Alibaba Cloud is working with close to 10,000 global partners serving more than 3.5 lakh business customers globally.

Together with partners like MongoDB, Intel, VMware, Salesforce, SAP, Red Hat and Fortinet, Alibaba Cloud has created more than 500 joint solutions catering to industries such as new retail, fintech, manufacturing, media and entertainment. "As Alibaba Cloud continues to expand our product and services offerings, we want to bring even more opportunities to our partners so that we can collaboratively innovate to bring the most up-to-date services to our customers, and generate business success for them," said Lancelot Guo, Vice President of Alibaba Group, and GM of Ecosystem and Sales Operations, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

With the investment to be carried out in the current fiscal year, Alibaba Cloud aims to introduce new and improved work process with partners to increase communication efficiency, so that the parties can respond quickly to changing customer demands, especially during black swan events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. "Alibaba Cloud will also enhance its partner Go-To-Market (GTM) incentives to bring the best offering and innovation for customers to accelerate their digital transformation objectives," it added.

