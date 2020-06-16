Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:52 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Fed boost helps stocks, Poland top gainer ahead of rate decision

Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by the launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's corporate bond buying programme, but currencies lagged with investors still cautious about the speed of economic recovery. The MSCI index of developing world stocks rose more than 2% and was set for its strongest day in nearly two weeks, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street

Global equities broke out of a week-long trough, which had been spurred by fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases and persistent worries over a sluggish economic recovery from the pandemic. Emerging markets had come under pressure last week, retreating from three-month highs as the jitters prompted some profit taking.

Polish stocks were 2.5% higher and leading gains in emerging markets ahead of an interest rate decision from the country's central bank. The bank unexpectedly cut rates last month to buffer the economy from the coronavirus and analysts were not expecting further easing on Tuesday. "The bank has already cut the rate to technical zero and launched bond purchase programmes. We cannot see any reason why the central bank would need to urgently do more, unless of course, there were to be a second shock down the road," Tatha Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The zloty retreated slightly versus the euro. Markets were also awaiting a testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

"Investors may be eager to find out whether the Fed remains willing to do more in order to support economic activity hit by the pandemic," Charalambos Pissouros, Senior Market Analyst at JFD Group wrote in a note. "If so, equities and risk-linked currencies are likely to continue their journey north."

Russian shares added more than 1%, propped up by heavyweight energy stocks as oil prices edged higher. The rouble traded slightly lower versus the dollar. Hungarian stocks rose 1.9%, while the forint retreated slightly versus the dollar.

South African markets were closed for a holiday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

155 Indian firms account for over $22 bn in investments, nearly 1.25 lakh jobs in US:CII

As many as 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over USD 22 billion in investments and nearly 1.25 lakh jobs across the US, according to a report by CII.&#160; The report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, is...

We need to increase liquidity in market, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that without increasing the liquidity in the market the wheel of economy cannot be accelerated. While addressing, MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in the Post-COVID World event, the Union Mini...

Creta bookings cross 30 k mark: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said the all-new version of Creta has crossed 30,000 booking mark since the launch of the model on March 16 this year. The company has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new CRET...

Sonia Gandhi urges Centre to roll back hike in fuel prices

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday shot-off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel and urged the Centre to immediately roll back hike on fuel prices. In the letter, she ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020