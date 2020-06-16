Left Menu
Development News Edition

6,617 Offers for Batch 2020 Students by 691 Multinationals During Campus Placements at Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students of Chandigarh University have bucked the fears of an economic slowdown as the university has registered record number of recruitments by top notch multinationals during the campus placements for the batch 2020.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:27 IST
6,617 Offers for Batch 2020 Students by 691 Multinationals During Campus Placements at Chandigarh University

CHANDIGARH, India, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students of Chandigarh University have bucked the fears of an economic slowdown as the university has registered record number of recruitments by top notch multinationals during the campus placements for the batch 2020. More than 6,617 offers have been made during the campus placements for Engineering, MBA, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Biotechnology, Media and students of other programs. This was informed by Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. R.S. Bawa during a media interaction. "Some of multinationals which participated in the recruitments for batch 2020 students included Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Nutanix, Capgemini, Cognizant, Accenture, Wipro, Walmart, Deloitte and others. There were about 106 multinationals this year which are common recruiters for fresh talent at IITs, NITs and Chandigarh University," added Dr. Bawa. "There has been a quantum jump in number of offers made by Fortune 500 Companies and Top 100 Companies of India in the first phase of campus placements for batch 2020 in comparison to last year," said Dr. Bawa. More than 1500 students have bagged multiple offers till date and the highest package offered during ongoing campus placements for batch 2020 has touched Rs. 35 LPA which has been offered to Computer Science Engineering and IT Engineering students, while the highest package for Automobile & Mechanical Engineering students has been 21 LPA and that for Civil, Electronics & Electrical branch students has been 20 LPA each.

"Companies like Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro and Mindtree have made the highest number of offers made by the respective multinationals across North India," added Dr. Bawa. Chandigarh University has been able to maintain good perception as the top-notch companies keep recruiting fresh talent year after year. There were 6 MNCs that have offered pay-packages of more than 25 LPA, 12 Multinationals offering package more than 15 LPA, 26 Companies offering package more than 10 LPA and about 154 multinationals offering package more than 5 LPA and the number continues to grow each year. Giving details about the stream-wise companies which visited Chandigarh University for campus recruitments of 2020 batch, Dr. Bawa said, "There were 350 multinationals for the placements of engineering students while 180 companies recruited MBA students of different specializations." The average package for Engineering touched Rs. 7.5 LPA while for MBA it scaled to Rs. 7.1 LPA.

"Students passing-out from Chandigarh University will have no dearth of job opportunities as the university continues to engage with corporate sector to update the course curriculum as per the Industry expectations and offer new age programs in the emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing and others," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Some of the Fortune 500 Companies as recruiters for Batch 2020 Amazon - World Rank 5th Microsoft - World Rank 26th American Express - World Rank 72nd DELL - World Rank 34th Goldman Sach- World Rank 62nd IBM- World Rank 38th Bank of America - World Rank 25th Fortune 500 Companies India as recruiters for Batch 2020 Godrej - 143rd India Rank TCS- 8th India Rank Wipro - 28th India Rank United Breweries - 228th India Rank Shriram Transport- 98th India Rank Tech Mahindra - 47th India Rank Kotak Mahindra Bank - 38th India Rank About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honored with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website: www.cuchd.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191444/Chandigarh_University__Placed_Students_2020.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs innovations to drive homegrown solutions out of COVID-19: ECA chief

Science, technology and innovation will be at the heart of Africas recovery from the devastating coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the continents ability to create sustainable jobs, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa ...

155 Indian firms account for over $22 bn in investments, nearly 1.25 lakh jobs in US:CII

As many as 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over USD 22 billion in investments and nearly 1.25 lakh jobs across the US, according to a report by CII.&#160; The report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, is...

We need to increase liquidity in market, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that without increasing the liquidity in the market the wheel of economy cannot be accelerated. While addressing, MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in the Post-COVID World event, the Union Mini...

Creta bookings cross 30 k mark: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Tuesday said the all-new version of Creta has crossed 30,000 booking mark since the launch of the model on March 16 this year. The company has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new CRET...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020