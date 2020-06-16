Left Menu
Development News Edition

Creta bookings cross 30 k mark: Hyundai

Unlocking this achievement of 30,000 bookings despite such challenging conditions stands testament to model's popularity and exclusive appeal," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said. Diesel models constitute 55 per cent of the bookings, indicating strong customer sentiment for company' BSVI diesel technology, he added. HMIL offers Creta with three engine options, 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4 turbocharged petrol powertrains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:57 IST
Creta bookings cross 30 k mark: Hyundai
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said the all-new version of Creta has crossed 30,000 booking mark since the launch of the model on March 16 this year. The company has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new CRETA clocking over 30,000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May, the auto major said in a statement.

"All new Creta has introduced many industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30,000 bookings despite such challenging conditions stands testament to model's popularity and exclusive appeal," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said. Diesel models constitute 55 percent of the bookings, indicating strong customer sentiment for company' BSVI diesel technology, he added.

HMIL offers Creta with three engine options, 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter diesel, and 1.4 turbocharged petrol powertrains. The model comes with various features like a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, drive modes, traction control modes, Bose sound system, air purifier among others.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 251 p.m.Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen retd Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19. 248 p.m.SBI disburses Rs 8,700 crores to MSMEs under the e...

Africa needs innovations to drive homegrown solutions out of COVID-19: ECA chief

Science, technology and innovation will be at the heart of Africas recovery from the devastating coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the continents ability to create sustainable jobs, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa ...

155 Indian firms account for over $22 bn in investments, nearly 1.25 lakh jobs in US:CII

As many as 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over USD 22 billion in investments and nearly 1.25 lakh jobs across the US, according to a report by CII.&#160; The report, Indian Roots, American Soil 2020, is...

We need to increase liquidity in market, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that without increasing the liquidity in the market the wheel of economy cannot be accelerated. While addressing, MSME and Infrastructure-Paving the growth path in the Post-COVID World event, the Union Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020