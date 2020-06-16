Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs disburse Rs 16,031-crore loan to MSMEs under emergency credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 16,031.39 crore till June 12, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, adversely affected due to COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:10 IST
PSBs disburse Rs 16,031-crore loan to MSMEs under emergency credit guarantee scheme

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 16,031.39 crore till June 12, under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, adversely affected due to COVID-19 crisis. Public sector banks (PSBs) have sanctioned loans worth Rs 32,049.86 crore under the 100 per cent ECLGS for the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector starting June 1. The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month.

"As of 12 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 32,049.86 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 16,031.39 crore has already been disbursed," Sitharaman said in a tweet. On May 21, the Cabinet had approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility. For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was provided by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the plan to October 31 or till an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier. The main objective of the scheme is to provide an incentive to member lending institutions to increase access and enable availability of additional funding facility to MSME borrowers, in view of the economic distress caused by the COVID-19 crisis, by giving them 100 per cent guarantee for any losses suffered by them due to non-repayment of the GECL funding by borrowers.

All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, ie, regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore, would be eligible for GECL funding under the scheme..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Videos

Latest News

155 Indian companies account for $22 billion in investments in US: CII Study

A total of 155 companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over 22 billion dollars in investments and nearly 125,000 jobs across the United States, according to a new survey report released on Tuesday by the Confederation...

Attack on Titan Season 4 possible release in 2020, news characters to make beautiful ending

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime enthusiasts. It is likely to be premiered by the end of this year. Since its arrival was confirmed by a teaser in June last year, the anime enthusiasts are arden...

ANALYSIS-Cricket-COVID missteps topple Sandpaper-gate survivor Roberts

Friends in high places may have enabled Kevin Roberts surprise ascent to the top job at Cricket Australia in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but he had few allies left when the knives came out during the coronavirus crisis.Cric...

US and Ghana launch Learning Radio Program in response to schools closure

On June 15, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined Ghanas Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in launching the Ghana Learning Radio Reading Program. Developed in response to the closure of over 25,000 prima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020