Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga brand Sarva

Yoga-based wellness brand Sarva on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Sarva has raised over USD 8 million in funding till date from global investors including David Giampaolo, Mark Mastrov, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Zumba, Fireside Ventures and Mantra Capital. Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor also back the venture. Sarva, in a statement, said Dhawan's investment into the venture aligns with his belief that yoga can help achieve emotional, spiritual and physical fitness. The funds will be utilised for creation of content for the platform. The company said it had launched its digital product on March 21, and has seen month-on-month growth of 300 per cent. It also has over 35 offline studios.

"Sports and fitness go hand in hand and Shikhar aligned completely with Sarva's philosophy of holistic health and well-being, which is a must for a fast-paced game like cricket," Sarva founder and co-founder of Diva Yoga Sarvesh Shashi said. He added that Dhawan's involvement will help the company rebrand yoga as authentic yet modern, and inclusive yet transformative -- a positioning that yoga has never had in India. "I have first-hand benefited from yoga, be it while recovering from an injury, getting back into shape, building stamina or staying focused before a game...This is why when I met Sarvesh, I connected to his vision for Sarva instantly," Dhawan said.

Sarva and its women-centric brand Diva Yoga were established in 2016, and have a global digital reach of over 200 million..