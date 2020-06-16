2.81 lakh passengers flew domestically, load factor of airlines remained low between May 25-31: DGCA

A total of 2.81 lakh passengers travelled domestically and load factor of airlines remained low between May 25 and May 31, said aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday. Load factor measures the percentage of seats occupied in an airline's flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The passenger load factor in the month of May 2020 has shown a sharp decline due to limited air operations because of COVID-19 outbreak," stated the DGCA.

The data released by the regulator on Tuesday stated that 2.81 lakh passengers travelled domestically in India in May this year as compared to 1.218 crore that travelled in May 2019. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that IndiGo carried 1.42 lakh passengers and had a domestic market share of 50.6 per cent in May. India's largest airline had a load factor of 52.6 per cent in May.

At number two, Air India had the market share of 17.3 per cent in May. It had a 54 per cent load factor in May. SpiceJet was at number 3 with 17.1 per cent market share. It had 57.2 per cent load factor in May.

AirAsia India and Vistara had load factors of 46 per cent and 44.1 per cent in May, respectively. These two airlines flew 22,000 and 18,000 passengers, respectively. The DGCA data mentioned that Vistara had the best on-time performance at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai - at 92.8 per cent. AirAsia India and IndiGo were at number two and three at these four airports with 86 per cent and 84.2 per cent on-time performance, respectively, the regulator said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India..