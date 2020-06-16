Pocket Aces' Loco, Fnatic form alliance to promote e-sports in India

Loco, a live game streaming app, on Tuesday said it has inked a long-term partnership with global e-sports organisation Fnatic. As part of the partnership, Loco will onboard Fnatic India's entire roster onto its app, which includes some of India's leading streamers and gamers, and broadcast exclusive content. Loco and Fnatic will also co-create e-sports content, including tournaments and non-fiction shows.

"Fnatic and Pocket Aces share a common vision of building a sustainable e-sports ecosystem in India. We want to provide Indian e-sports and gaming fans, world-class gaming entertainment across formats and this partnership will ensure that this shared vision is realised very soon," Pocket Aces co-founder Anirudh Pandita said. In the past few months, Loco has seen a surge in streamer sign-ups. It recently hosted an exclusive partnership with another e-sports giant -- Skyesports -- for a 'Grandslam Tournament' across five game titles.

The association between Fnatic and Loco started in April this year for a PUBG Mobile charity tournament '#GamingForGood' that witnessed a total viewership of 5.8 million. "At Fnatic, we are dedicated to entertain our fans through content and new formats of gaming. We believe that e-sport has the potential to be the top form of entertainment in this country and these shared thoughts make Pocket Aces and Loco the perfect partner as we seek to level-up the content play in india," Fnatic Lead India Nimish Raut said.