Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens to continue investment in R&D to be ready for post-COVID scenario

In a virtual media roundtable conference held across the Asian countries, Siemens Smart Infrastructure CEO Cedrik Neike said COVID-19 pandemic has re-emphasised the need for adopting innovations for grid infrastructure as the demand for power in many countries had dropped due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus. "The pandemic has indeed impacted our businesses, but we have not reduced our spending in R&D, even though it is a hit on our bottomline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:09 IST
Siemens to continue investment in R&D to be ready for post-COVID scenario

Global automation solutions provider Siemens will continue to invest in research and development to be ready for the post-COVID scenario, a senior official said on Tuesday. In a virtual media roundtable conference held across the Asian countries, Siemens Smart Infrastructure CEO Cedrik Neike said COVID-19 pandemic has re-emphasised the need for adopting innovations for grid infrastructure as the demand for power in many countries had dropped due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

"The pandemic has indeed impacted our businesses, but we have not reduced our spending in R&D, even though it is a hit on our bottomline. On the contrary, we believe that we need to now invest in future technology. As COVID is going to away at some stage, we need to have the right technology ready," Neike, who is also Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, said. He said the company has been increasing its R&D budget and is the largest in the world, spending more than 5.4 billion euros every year. As a part of the strategy, the company is investing in grid edge technologies, apart from other solutions, which includes decentralised generation, storage, smart meters and electric vehicles, among others.

"The decline in demand for power, which has been almost 20 per cent in few countries due to the imposition of lockdown, there have been an economical impact on the distributors. "Also, since many countries are feeding more renewable energy, which is less stable, into the grid, as they are reducing the fossil fuel based generation, there is a need to balance the grid to ensure no blackout. For this, we need to have more intelligence in grid to maintain its stability," Neike added. India's peak power demand had dropped by nearly 26 per cent in April due to the nationwide lockdown, which had shut almost all economic activities in the country.

Due to the fall in demand, few coal-fired units had shut operations, while renewable energy projects, which were declared as "must-run" were feeding the grid along with the operational conventional power plants. "We see a huge opportunity in the energy space as well as the e-mobility space in India. India will have to adopt e-mobility not only for reducing the carbon emissions but also to control air pollution. India will have to adopt e-mobility for three-wheelers, even if it is not higher for cars" Neike noted.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Armenian parliament backs arrest of opposition leader for fraud

Armenias parliament on Tuesday voted to strip the head of the biggest opposition faction of his parliamentary immunity and allow him to be arrested on suspicion of fraud. Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of Ar...

Soccer-Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashfords successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier Leagues chief executive on Tuesday.British ministers originally said school food vouch...

Merkel, Erdogan agree U.N. process for Libya should be bolstered - statement

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the conflict in Libya and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in a video call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Merkels spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday. Turkey is backing Libyas...

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020