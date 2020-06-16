Left Menu
Sadananada Gowda appreciates way fertilizer industry kept operating units

On the issue of fertilizers Subsidy, Shri Gowda said that the department was also quick in getting requisite approval for fixation of nutrient-based subsidy for P & K fertilisers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:17 IST
Sadananada Gowda appreciates way fertilizer industry kept operating units
Gowda explained the efforts being taken by the Department of Fertilizer to resolve Energy Efficiency Norms issue in consultation with Department of Expenditure. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

To ensure an adequate supply of Fertilizers to farmer Community during Kharif sowing season Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananada Gowda held a meeting with all the stakeholders of the Fertilizer industry through Video conference today.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gowda said "I would like to thank all the industry captains present here for cooperating with Government to contain adverse impact of corona pandemic. The crisis and consequent lockdown had thrown up several challenges which could have adversely impacted the availability of fertilizers across the country. Fortunately, all of us were able to rise to the occasion and had ensured that fertilizer availability for upcoming Kharif crop is comfortable."

Despite all the odds, Shri Gowda appreciated the way fertilizer industry kept operating your units."

Union Minister also said as all of you know that Kharif season has started, and famers in various parts of the country have started their farming operations. In addition, we may experience a good monsoon season this year. Therefore, he emphasised that the demand for fertilisers may continue to remain at a higher level this year also. Compared to last year, DBT sales of both urea and P & K fertilisers have been significantly higher in the months of April, May & June this year.

He, however, added that the requirement of urea during Kharif season is estimated at 170 Lakh MT while production maybe around 133 Lakh MT. The difference will be made available through imports. Already two global tenders have been floated and the Department will continue to import urea to meet the requirements of farmers across the country.

Shri Gowda also informed that the availability of fertilizers has remained comfortable across the country so far, which was reported by various State Agriculture Departments during the last videoconference held on June 9th 2020. Continuing the tradition of the last 6 years, I have a firm belief that there will be no scarcity of fertilizers this year also. Complementing the industry, he stated that it would have been possible with their tireless efforts.

Praising the efforts of officers of Department of Fertilizers, Union Minister said, they worked day and night during the lockdown, and in close coordination with State Governments, M/o Railways and MHA to see that logistical issues faced by fertilizers units with respect to hurdles in the movement of raw materials, staffs and fertilizers are sorted out.

On the issue of fertilizers Subsidy, Shri Gowda said that the department was also quick in getting requisite approval for fixation of nutrient-based subsidy for P & K fertilisers. Without which, uncertainty about subsidy calculations would have prevailed this could have adversely impacted production.

He said we are fully aware of the difficulty faced by fertilizer companies due to delay in payment of pending subsidy bills by the Department. We are working with the Ministry of Finance to resolve the issues.

Gowda explained the efforts being taken by the Department of Fertilizer to resolve Energy Efficiency Norms issue in consultation with Department of Expenditure.

The other major challenges being faced by Fertilizers industries viz., (a) shortage of labourers due to their migration to native places, (b) restriction on import of skilled manpower and (c) restriction on import of machinery/ equipment for execution of revival & ESS projects were also deliberated.

Shri Gowda assured that Ministry will take all necessary actions that are required to ease general difficulties faced by the industry as a whole''. Company officers shared difficulties faced by them.

MoS Shri Mansukh Mandaviya discussed coastal shipping for movement of fertilizers and also problems being faced by fertilizers industries at ports.

Secretary Deptt of Fertilizers Sh Chhabilendra Roul explained about efforts being taken by deptt officials to resolve movement of Fertilizer in coordination with M/o Railways, state Govts and other agencies during Covid.

DG FAI, CMD/MD of various PSU, Co-operatives and Fertilizers companies and senior officers of the ministry were also present in the VC meeting

(With Inputs from PIB)

