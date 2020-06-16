Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh to effectively implement traditional 'Roka-Chheka' to save crops, boost farmers income

"State government has decided to effectively implement Roka-Chheka (that in Chhattisgarhi language means stopping and checking of grazing of cattle) technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy,” the statement said. 'Roka-Chheka' is being revived with addition of new cowsheds for manufacturing of organic fertiliser using cow dung, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:47 IST
Chhattisgarh to effectively implement traditional 'Roka-Chheka' to save crops, boost farmers income

Chhattisgarh has decided to effectively implement the traditional 'Roka Chheka' method to save crops and boost farmers' income, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. During monsoon, open grazing of cattle is stopped in villages after completion of sowing process in farms to prevent damage to crops.

As many villages do not have cowshed facility, cattle owners face major difficulties during this period of ban on grazing. "But now to solve this problem, the state government is building 5,000 cowsheds across the state under Suraaji Gaon Yojana," the statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government said.

Construction of 2,200 cowsheds has been already been completed and for 2,800 cowsheds, it is in progress, it said. "State government has decided to effectively implement Roka-Chheka (that in Chhattisgarhi language means stopping and checking of grazing of cattle) technique in all the villages with the objective to revive traditional agricultural methods of Chhattisgarh and to strengthen rural economy,” the statement said.

'Roka-Chheka' is being revived with addition of new cowsheds for manufacturing of organic fertiliser using cow dung, it said. Through these cowsheds, the state government is also creating new employment opportunities, the statement said.

Women self-help groups have also been included in this work, it said, adding that the members of these self-help groups make various goods and artefacts using cowdung and earn additional profit. 'Diya' or lamp, incense sticks made by these women using cowdung were well received in the market even in Delhi during Diwali season last year.

“Government has appealed to all the sarpanch to keep all the cattle in cowsheds during the period of ban on open grazing, so as to ensure proper nourishment of cattle and to save crops from damage,” the statement said. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had recently said it is important to ensure protection of crops right from sprouting stage of seeds as it will boost agricultural yield and also the income of farmers.

During this time lockdown due to corona crisis, nearly 25 lakh villagers on an average are being provided employment under the MGNREGS (rural-employment scheme) every day and subsequently. Despite the corona crisis, farmers are enthusiastically looking forward to farming in kharif season, the statement said.

Employment under MGNREGS has accelerated the economic progress in villages, while launch of Rajiv Gandhi Nyaya Yojana by the state government has doubled the joy of farmers, it said. Under this scheme, paddy, corn and sugarcane producing farmers are being provided exchange grant of Rs 5,750 crore directly into their bank accounts, the statement said.

On the first day of the scheme launch, i.e. on May 21, first installment of Rs 1,500 crore under the scheme was transferred into farmers’ bank accounts on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s martyrdom day, it said. Second installment will be released on August 20, on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the statement added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...

Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the lo...

Armenian parliament backs arrest of opposition leader for fraud

Armenias parliament on Tuesday voted to strip the head of the biggest opposition faction of his parliamentary immunity and allow him to be arrested on suspicion of fraud. Gagik Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party and one of Ar...

Soccer-Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashfords successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier Leagues chief executive on Tuesday.British ministers originally said school food vouch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020