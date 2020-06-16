Left Menu
Ashok Leyland board to consider plan to raise Rs 200 cr this week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:28 IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to raise Rs 200 crore via issue of securities

A meeting of the fund raising committee of the board is proposed to be held on June 19 to consider and issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable non convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 200 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, the commercial vehicle maker said in a regulatory filing

The company, however, did not share reasons for raising the capital.

